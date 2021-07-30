Chinese national arrested for illegally producing alcohol

A 56-year-old Chinese national has been arrested from Kathmandu on charges of producing and selling domestically made alcohol, police said.

Shi Zhiwei was arrested on Friday by Nepal police from Thamel, the tourist hub of Kathmandu, as he was involved in producing alcohol without permission and selling with different brand names, according to the Central Police News Room bulletin.

He was nabbed from Home Sweet Smell Hotel and Restaurant in Thamel, which has been converted into an alcohol producing factory. The police have also seized more than 10,000 litres of homemade alcohol from the hotel.

Four steel machines used in producing alcohol, tanks used to store the drink and raw materials have also been recovered from the site.

According to the police, the Chinese national has been involved in producing and selling alcohol with different labels without properly registering the factory under the law and thereby evading taxes.

The police have handed him to the Internal Revenue Department.

