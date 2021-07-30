Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against trafficker inHizbul-Mujahideen narco-terror case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:57 IST
NIA files chargesheet against trafficker inHizbul-Mujahideen narco-terror case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special court in Mohali against a narco trafficker for his alleged involvement in supplying weapons and channelising proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities of Pakistan-based Hizbul-Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Manpreet Singh of Amritsar has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The case, registered in April last year in Amritsar, relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession.

Shergojri was an over ground worker and close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kashmir, who had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 11 accused in the case.

Manpreet, a narco trafficker, was in close contact with other co-conspirators for supplying weapons and channelising the proceeds of sale of narcotics, the NIA official said.

During a search, 130 live rounds of 9mm calibre of Pakistani-origin were seized from his possession, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021