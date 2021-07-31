Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Lyu wins gold in men's 81 kg event, but no world record

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:46 IST
Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Lyu wins gold in men's 81 kg event, but no world record
China's Lyu Xiaojun won a gold medal in the men's 81 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday but failed to break his own world record.

The 37-year-old lifted a combined 374 kg, falling short of the 378 kg he set to win gold at the 2019 world championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

Dominican Republic's Zacarias Bonnat Michel won the silver and Italy's Antonino Pizzolato won the bronze.

