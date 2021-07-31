Left Menu

Olympics-Rugby-New Zealand beat France 26-12 to win gold medal in Sevens

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:03 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
New Zealand outclassed France to win gold in the Olympic Rugby Sevens women's competition with a 26-12 victory in the final at the Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.

Fiji followed up a gold medal in the men's competition with bronze as they defeated Britain 21-12 in the third-place play-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

