Olympics-Rugby-New Zealand beat France 26-12 to win gold medal in Sevens
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Japan
New Zealand outclassed France to win gold in the Olympic Rugby Sevens women's competition with a 26-12 victory in the final at the Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.
Fiji followed up a gold medal in the men's competition with bronze as they defeated Britain 21-12 in the third-place play-off.
