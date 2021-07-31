BRIEF-Inflation Here To Stay, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Warns - FT
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
July 31 (Reuters) -
* INFLATION HERE TO STAY, RUSSIA'S CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR ELVIRA NABIULLINA WARNS - FT Further company coverage: [ ]
