Man defames aunt on social media in JK's Doda; apologises after police complaint

In a bizarre incident, a 21-year-old man shared a picture and mobile number of his aunt along with objectionable remarks against her on social media over a family feud, prompting the woman to lodge a police complaint in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Tanzeema Begum (42), an employee in the social welfare department and mother of two, however, pardoned the culprit after he made a public apology.

“I had to go through a lot of mental trauma at my workplace, in my neighborhood and at home as I started getting numerous weird calls after the social media post on July 27,'' she told reporters here.

Begum said she was unable to comprehend what suddenly prompted others to make obscene calls and behave in a different way with her.

“I locked myself in my room and switched off my phone for two days before realising that it was the handy work of none other than my sister's son. I decided to face it to set an example for other women who face similar circumstances, but punish themselves instead of ensuring punishment to their tormentors,” she said.

She lodged a complaint against her nephew Saqib Tanveer (21) at the Bhaderwah Police Station.

Saqib, a college student, meanwhile sought an apology from her aunt and said he did a blunder in the heat of the moment without thinking of its serious repercussions.

“I am ashamed of what I did as it has embarrassed my entire family. Hope my aunt will forgive me as I will never repeat this mistake with anyone again,'' he said as he, along with his mother, publicly apologized to Begum in front of the camera.

When contacted, Station House Officer Jatinder Singh Rakwal said an officer was deputed for investigation into the incident.

“We are waiting for his report for further course of action,'' he said, adding “It is better that the youth has realised his mistake and apologized, but we are waiting for both the parties to give a written undertaking to us before closing the complaint,'' the officer added.

