France's Macron calls for talks to end conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:00 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron called for the opening of talks to end hostilities in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday. The statement came after calls Macron held earlier in the day with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese counterpart Abdalla Hamdok.

Macron also said all restrictions should be lifted to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid in Tigray, where thousands of children could suffer life-threatening malnutrition, according to the United Nations children's agency.

