Ethiopian Landslides: Rising Death Toll and Government Response

The death toll from last week's landslides in Ethiopia has climbed to 125, reported the South Ethiopia regional government. These deadly landslides were triggered by heavy rains across the Gamo Zone.

As of last Thursday, the death toll stood at 70, but it has since increased to 125. The regional government's communications office stated that more than 11,000 have been displaced.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the affected area on Saturday, offering condolences to residents and pledging government support, as stated on his social media account.

(With inputs from agencies.)