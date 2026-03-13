Left Menu

Ethiopia Declares Mourning as Landslide Toll Rises to 80

Ethiopia announced a three-day mourning period after landslides in the south killed at least 80 people. The government, along with regional authorities, is mobilizing resources for relief efforts as heavy rains continue to impact search and recovery operations. Over 3,400 individuals have been displaced due to the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:10 IST
Ethiopia Declares Mourning as Landslide Toll Rises to 80
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia declared a three-day mourning period starting Saturday, following devastating landslides in the south that claimed at least 80 lives. Speaker of the House Tagesse Chafo announced the days of mourning as search and recovery efforts continue in the Gamo Zone.

Heavy rainfall continues to hinder rescue operations as more bodies are being recovered. Officials confirmed that many individuals remain unaccounted for. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported that over 3,461 people were displaced due to the disaster.

Regional and national authorities are mobilizing resources, coordinating with business organizations, and receiving donations to aid the affected. As rains persist across East Africa, including neighboring Kenya, governments have urged the public to stay vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026