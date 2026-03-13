Ethiopia Declares Mourning as Landslide Toll Rises to 80

Ethiopia declared a three-day mourning period starting Saturday, following devastating landslides in the south that claimed at least 80 lives. Speaker of the House Tagesse Chafo announced the days of mourning as search and recovery efforts continue in the Gamo Zone.

Heavy rainfall continues to hinder rescue operations as more bodies are being recovered. Officials confirmed that many individuals remain unaccounted for. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported that over 3,461 people were displaced due to the disaster.

Regional and national authorities are mobilizing resources, coordinating with business organizations, and receiving donations to aid the affected. As rains persist across East Africa, including neighboring Kenya, governments have urged the public to stay vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)