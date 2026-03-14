ILO Trains 35 Assessors to Advance Ethiopia’s National Skills Certification System

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has trained 35 Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) assessors in Ethiopia to strengthen the country’s efforts to formally recognize skills acquired through work experience and informal learning, a key step toward improving employability and expanding access to decent jobs.

The training, delivered under the ILO Global Skills Programme – Ethiopia with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NoRAD), equips participants with the technical knowledge and practical tools required to implement Ethiopia’s National RPL Framework and Policy.

The four-day workshop took place in Bahir Dar from 10–13 March 2026, bringing together representatives from Technical and Vocational Training (TVT) colleges and industry in the Amhara region.

Recognizing Skills Beyond Formal Education

Recognition of Prior Learning provides a structured system for certifying competencies gained through practical work experience, informal learning, and non-formal training.

By validating these skills, the RPL system helps workers who lack formal qualifications gain official recognition of their abilities, improving their chances of employment, career advancement and access to further education.

The initiative is a central component of Ethiopia’s updated national Technical and Vocational Training (TVT) strategy, which aims to expand certification pathways and strengthen workforce readiness.

Strengthening Ethiopia’s TVT Reform

Building a credible national RPL system requires trained professionals capable of conducting competency-based and evidence-driven assessments aligned with national standards.

During the workshop, participants received intensive training covering:

• Competency standards and assessment frameworks

• Evidence requirements and portfolio development

• Certification and validation procedures

• Appeals mechanisms and quality assurance processes

• Audit procedures for assessment systems

Participants also learned to use standardized tools and templates developed under the ILO’s RPL initiative, helping ensure fair, transparent and consistent evaluations nationwide.

Empowering Workers Through Recognition

Participants emphasized that recognizing previously acquired skills can significantly improve opportunities for workers who lack formal qualifications.

Yetemegn Enedeg, Instructor and Industry Extension Service Coordinator at Bahir Dar Polytechnic College, said the training strengthened both technical knowledge and stakeholder collaboration.

“I gained new knowledge and experience from this training, particularly on how RPL should be implemented and how stakeholders must cooperate in the process,” she said.

“Recognition brings many benefits for uncertified workers, including formal acknowledgement of their skills, improved self-esteem, promotion opportunities and access to further training.”

Building a Structured National System

Kassa Mengesha, a CoC research expert in the Amhara region, highlighted the importance of clearer governance and accountability within the RPL framework.

“I gained knowledge on what RPL is, how it operates and who is responsible at different levels,” he said.

“With the structured RPL system, assessments become more standardised and transparent.”

He noted that while similar assessments existed previously, the new national framework introduces clear guidelines and consistent processes across institutions.

Expanding Opportunities for Skilled Workers

For Azmeraw Amare, an ISO Task Management Representative, the training provided valuable insights into competency-based assessment methods.

“The training helped me understand the RPL process, portfolio preparation and how to assess competence properly,” he said.

“RPL creates opportunities for skilled but uncertified workers to have their abilities formally recognised and to access better employment prospects.”

Participants also developed institutional action plans to guide implementation within their respective organizations.

Supporting Key Economic Sectors

Initially, RPL assessments will focus on priority occupations, including tourism, hospitality, and other sectors identified as drivers of economic growth.

As Ethiopia gradually expands the system nationwide, the initiative aims to:

• Reduce skills mismatches in the labour market

• Improve workforce productivity

• Expand certification opportunities for informal workers

• Increase access to decent employment

Building a Sustainable Skills System

By strengthening the capacity of assessors and institutions, the ILO is helping Ethiopia establish the foundations of a sustainable national RPL system that recognizes competence regardless of how skills are acquired.

The initiative reflects the broader goals of the ILO Global Skills Programme, which supports countries in building inclusive, demand-driven skills systems that promote lifelong learning and economic opportunity.

Funded by Norway through NoRAD, the programme aligns with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aiming to enhance employability, productivity and social inclusion worldwide.