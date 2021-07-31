Delhi Police arrest most wanted lady don Anuradha Chaudhari of Kala Jathedi gang
A special team of Delhi Police has on Saturday arrested the most wanted lady don of Rajasthan Anuradha Chaudhari, a close associate of Kala Jathedi group allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, murder and abduction cases.
A special team of Delhi Police has on Saturday arrested the most wanted lady don of Rajasthan Anuradha Chaudhari, a close associate of Kala Jathedi group allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, murder and abduction cases. The Special Cell had earlier arrested most wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi who was involved in several cases of murder, kidnapping, abduction and attempt to murder in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab with the cumulative reward of Rs. 6,00,000 on him.
Kala Jethadi and Anuradha have been sent to 14 days of police remand, said the Police. Kala Jathedi along with other members of his gang including Anuradha used to carry out heinous crimes in Rajasthan and other states, said DCP Manishi Chandra.
Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhari were arrested from Sharanpur of Uttar Pradesh, informed the Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
