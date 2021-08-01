Myanmar military leader takes new title of prime minister in caretaker government - state media

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on a new title as prime minister of a newly formed caretaker government, state media reported on Sunday, six months after the army seized power from a civilian government.

Min Aung Hlaing has chaired the military-backed State Administration Council (SAC) that has run Myanmar since it was formed just after the Feb. 1 coup, and the caretaker government will replace it.

"In order to perform the country's duties fast, easily and effectively, the state administration council has been reformed as the caretaker government of Myanmar," a newsreader on state Myawaddy television said.

