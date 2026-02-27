AAP Celebrates Court Victory: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Excise Policy Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lauded a Delhi court's decision to acquit Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case on Friday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the development as evidence that 'Truth always triumphs' while party members celebrated the verdict.

The court's judgment criticized the CBI for presenting a weak case that collapsed under legal analysis. Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, 21 others were discharged, stirring celebrations at AAP's headquarters where leaders and supporters exchanged sweets and danced.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and other party figures accused the BJP-led Centre of malicious tactics and hailed the court's decision as a victory for justice and democracy. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Bains asserted that the ruling exposed the BJP's alleged smear campaign against their party.

(With inputs from agencies.)