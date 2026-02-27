Left Menu

AAP Celebrates Court Victory: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Excise Policy Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejoiced as a Delhi court acquitted party leader Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. With allegations against them deemed baseless, AAP leaders criticized the BJP for misusing central agencies. Celebrations erupted as the decision was seen as a triumph of truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:03 IST
AAP Celebrates Court Victory: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Excise Policy Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lauded a Delhi court's decision to acquit Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case on Friday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the development as evidence that 'Truth always triumphs' while party members celebrated the verdict.

The court's judgment criticized the CBI for presenting a weak case that collapsed under legal analysis. Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, 21 others were discharged, stirring celebrations at AAP's headquarters where leaders and supporters exchanged sweets and danced.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and other party figures accused the BJP-led Centre of malicious tactics and hailed the court's decision as a victory for justice and democracy. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Bains asserted that the ruling exposed the BJP's alleged smear campaign against their party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026