Daring Forest Operation: Smugglers Attempt to Crush Officials in Bilaspur

A forest department team in Bilaspur district narrowly escaped being run over by khair smugglers. The incident occurred during a night interception when the suspects, in a pickup truck loaded with khair wood, accelerated towards officials. Three smugglers were arrested, and the illegal timber was seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bilaspur district as khair smugglers allegedly attempted to run over a forest department team. The interception occurred Thursday night when the officials targeted a pickup truck suspected of carrying illegally felled khair wood, also known as white gold.

Three individuals involved, Ajay Kumar, Manish Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar, all from Bilaspur district, reportedly tried to flee after loading the valuable wood into the vehicle. Instead of stopping when signalled by the forest officials, the driver accelerated, leading to a tense chase.

The swift reaction from the officials averted a severe tragedy, allowing them to intercept the vehicle at Mandi Bharari. They recovered 50 logs of khair wood and arrested the suspects. A case has been registered against them for attempted murder and violation of the Forest Act as investigations into the illegal tree felling proceed.

