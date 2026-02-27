Pakistan Declares Open War: Tensions Surge Over Durand Line

Pakistan on Friday declared itself in an 'open war' with Afghanistan, responding with airstrikes that reportedly killed over 130 Taliban fighters. This aggressive stance comes after claimed cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban. The border, known as the Durand Line, remains a contentious point, not fully recognized by Kabul.

Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, emphasized a hard-line approach, referencing cultural defiance with the phrase 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar,' signaling unrestrained retaliation. The situation has prompted discussions between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia on maintaining regional stability, while China and Russia advocate for diplomatic solutions.

Pakistan's military actions targeted Taliban strongholds in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, destroying significant military infrastructure. As tensions escalate, both governments are urged to seek peaceful dialogue. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirmed Pakistan's resolve to protect its territorial integrity, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured a strong military response to any further aggression.