Chhattisgarh: 'Tourist police' to ensure safety of visitors in Gariaband

The Chhattisgarh police have introduced the concept of 'tourist police' in Gariaband for the safety of visitors at some of the popular destinations in the district during the weekends, an official said on Sunday.

Gariaband Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur on Saturday launched the initiative, as part of which a team of policemen was deployed at Jatmai Dham, which is famous for the temple of Goddess Jatmai and a waterfall, located about 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

The 'tourist police' wing will comprise 28 security personnel. Four of their teams, each consisting of seven policemen, will be deputed at Jatmai Dham, Ghatarani temple, Rajiv Lochan temple and Chingrapagar waterfall - the popular tourist sites in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Rathore said.

The security personnel, dressed in yellow T-shirts, will be deployed at these places every Saturday and Sunday in view of the rush of visitors there during weekends, he said.

These teams will ensure the safety of visitors and also help them in any untoward situation, the official said.

A tourist help desk has also been set up at these four prominent spots, he added. Besides these destinations, the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, Sikaser dam and Bhooteshwarnath temple in Gariaband are also popular among tourists.

