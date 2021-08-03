Left Menu

Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs to visit J-K, Ladakh; to review working condition of ITBP, CRPF, BSF

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A study visit of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir will take place from August 17 to August 21, 2021. Sources told ANI that Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will visit Leh, Srinagar and Jammu from August 17-21, 2021 in connection with the examination of the subject 'Administration, Development and People's Welfare in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh'.

"The Committee will also review the working conditions of three Central Armed Police Forces namely, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF)," sources added. This visit by the officials comes almost two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had on June 24 held the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. Among the 14 leaders who participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari. The issue of restoration of statehood was also raised by several participants in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

