Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs to visit J-K, Ladakh; to review working condition of ITBP, CRPF, BSF
A study visit of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir will take place from August 17 to August 21, 2021.
- Country:
- India
A study visit of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir will take place from August 17 to August 21, 2021. Sources told ANI that Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will visit Leh, Srinagar and Jammu from August 17-21, 2021 in connection with the examination of the subject 'Administration, Development and People's Welfare in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh'.
"The Committee will also review the working conditions of three Central Armed Police Forces namely, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF)," sources added. This visit by the officials comes almost two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi had on June 24 held the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. Among the 14 leaders who participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari. The issue of restoration of statehood was also raised by several participants in the meeting. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Home Affairs
- Kashmir
- Srinagar
- Border Security Force
- Farooq Abdullah
- Ladakh
- Central Reserve
- Tara Chand
- Narendra
- Department
- Congress
- Parliamentary Standing Committee
- Central Armed
- Altaf Bukhari
- CRPF
- Union Territories of Ladakh
- Jammu
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police
- Omar Abdullah
- Mehbooba Mufti
ALSO READ
Rain lashes Srinagar, parts of Jammu and Kashmir
Tawi riverfront to change face of Jammu, open up new tourist avenues: J-K Lt Governor
Drone bombing at IAF base in Jammu had signature of ordnance factory across border: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh.
ITBP carries out rescue operations at Jammu's Gorakh Nagar after sudden influx of water in Tawi Nala
3 narcotic smugglers held in Jammu, heroin worth Rs 14 cr seized