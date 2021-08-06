Left Menu

EU to discuss migrant stream from Belarus to Lithuania at crisis meeting

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:45 IST
European Union home affairs ministers will discuss a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to EU member state Lithuania at an extraordinary meeting on Aug 18, the Slovenian EU presidency said on Friday.

The European Union summoned the Belarusian envoy in Brussels on Wednesday and held talks with the Iraqi government after accusing Belarus of using illegal migrants, largely Iraqis, as a political weapon against EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other EU officials have also sought a solution with the Iraqi government which could include a suspension of flights from Baghdad to Minsk.

