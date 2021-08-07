Left Menu

Link CCTVs in distilleries to dist headquarters: Ghaziabad excise commissioner to officials

A senior excise official has sought the linking of CCTV cameras in Ghaziabad distilleries to the district headquarters in a bid to curb illicit and poisonous liquor trade.Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian gave the direction to officials of the department during a meeting at the collectorate on Thursday.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-08-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 00:52 IST
Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian gave the direction to officials of the department during a meeting at the collectorate on Thursday. Pandian also said GPS devices should be installed in vehicles ferrying liquor and it should be ensured that they follow fixed routes. Within 15 days, all liquor mafia operating in the district must be identified and raids should be conducted at their warehouses, he asked the officials.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, who presided over the meeting, said teams of excise department with the help of police are continuously working to nab bootleggers while several cartons of illicit liquor have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

