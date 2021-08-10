Left Menu

Man held for abusing Congress's Alka Lamba in viral video

Following a complaint by Congress leader Alka Lamba, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly abused her in a viral video.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:38 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a complaint by Congress leader Alka Lamba, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly abused her in a viral video. As per a statement issued by Police, the accused has been identified as Vikas Sehrawat (30) resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Following Lamba's complaint on Monday, the Police constituted a team to trace the accused. "After sincere efforts made by the staff of PS KM Pur, the police team succeeded in tracing the accused in the area of PS Bindapur and he has been taken in police custody from his house. Now, he is in police custody and has been arrested in the present case. The interrogation of the accused is going on," added the statement.

On Monday, citing a video of a man abusing her, Lamba tweeted, "Can we expect any kind of legal action against this person, or not?? Will wait for reply." In the video cited by the Congress leader, the accused can be heard making derogatory comments against Lamba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

