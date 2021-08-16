Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board fined for violating pollution norms at Ghazipur market

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 per day retrospectively from November 2019 on the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) for non-compliance of pollution norms at the Ghazipur poultry and egg market.

It has also asked the board to reply why prosecution proceedings should not be launched against it for violating the pollution control norms.

Advertisement

The DPCC had on November 11, 2019 asked the DAMB to close down all the processes, including slaughtering of birds, in the egg and poultry market for violating provisions of the Air Act, 1981 and the Water Act, 1974.

On the DAMB's request to revoke the closure directions, the DPCC had asked it to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh and an undertaking, valid for one year, to cover the issues related to the existing poultry market, bio-methanation plant, proposed modern poultry and egg market, and the RMC plant.

However, the DAMB has failed to submit any reply so far, DPCC Member Secretary K S Jayachandran said.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal asked the DPCC to "identify violators and initiate prosecution, stop polluting activities and recover compensation for the violations in the past".

"You are liable to pay an environment compensation of Rs 40,000 per day from the date of the revocation of consent to operate i.e November 11, 2019," the DPCC notice read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)