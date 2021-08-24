Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 24-08-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 08:36 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of continuing to "coerce" and "intimidate" in the South China Sea and pledged that Washington would pursue a free and open Indo Pacific.
Her comments came during a trip to Singapore.
Advertisement
Harris will also visit Vietnam on her trip to Asia, where U.S. officials aim to reaffirm Washington's commitment to the region and address concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamala Harris
- Singapore
- Beijing
- Asia
- China
- Washington
- South China Sea
- Indo Pacific
- U.S.
- Vietnam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's July factory prices rise 9.0% y/y, beat f'cast; adds to business cost pressures
China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases vs 96 the day before
Sinner outlasts McDonald in final set to win in Washington
China reports more COVID-19 cases while some cities kick off new tests
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home