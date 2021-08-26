BSF jawan dies after being hit by rock
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 00:18 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) constable died on Wednesday after being hit by a rock that rolled down from a hill top on the Moghal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
Nisar Hussein, a resident of Dhanore Jarallan in Rajouri district, was on leave and had gone to the high-altitude pasture land during his vacation, they said.
He was hit by the rock at Dhoke in the Peer ki Gali area. The constable was taken to a government sub-district hospital in Surankote, where doctors declared him as brought dead, the officials said.
His brother also suffered minor injuries in the incident, they said.
