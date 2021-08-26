Left Menu

Nepal govt to provide Rs 10 lakh to kin of man who fell into Mahakali river near India border

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:38 IST
Nepal government announced on Thursday to provide Rs 10 lakh to the family of a man who died after falling into Mahakali river near Nepal-India border while crossing the river with the help of a makeshift ropeway.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Byas rural municipality in Darchula district, is stated to have jumped in the river from the carriage of the tuin (a makeshift ropeway with a box attached for seating) he was clinging to after he saw an approaching patrol of the India-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Officials in India said the man was crossing over to the Indian side ''illegally'' using the tuin and was coming from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Nepal government had formed a probe committee to investigate the matter soon after the incident.

Governmnet spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki told media here on Thursday that the Cabinet meeting has decided to provide Rs 10 lakh to the family member of Dhami, who had gone missing after falling into the river.

During the meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee under the House of Representatives, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand said on Thursday that the probe committee has been investigating the incident and it would soon submit its report.

