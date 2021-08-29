Indian national among 3 people arrested in cocaine smuggling in Nepal

Left Menu

Three people including an Indian national, who were part of a racket smuggling cocaine, have been arrested here with nearly 3 kilogrammes of narcotic drugs, Nepal Police said on Sunday.Bijay Singh, a 33-year-old resident of Karnataka, Shirley Gama 30 and Giaturde Lianardo Kimaro 26 were arrested along with cocaine worth Rs 90 million 900 lakh in the international market, police said.Both South African and Tanzanian nationals are women.

29-08-2021
Three people including an Indian national, who were part of a racket smuggling cocaine, have been arrested here with nearly 3 kilogrammes of narcotic drugs, Nepal Police said on Sunday.

Bijay Singh, a 33-year-old resident of Karnataka, Shirley Gama (30) and Giaturde Lianardo Kimaro (26) were arrested along with cocaine worth Rs 90 million (900 lakh) in the international market, police said.

Both South African and Tanzanian nationals are women. The police confiscated from them 2.9 kilogrammes of narcotic drugs.

Indian national Singh, who allegedly had a link with the transportation of the illegal drug, was arrested on August 24 from Kamladai in the heart of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, police said, adding that he was trying to pick cocaine from Gama.

South African national Gama was arrested on August 19. Acting on a tip-off, a team of bureau officials held Gama, who arrived on the same day via a Qatar Airlines flight, from a hotel in Kamaladi, they said.

Tanzanian national Kimaro was arrested from Khurkot, Sindhuli on August 25. She was fleeing to India via Sindhuli, they added.

The accused can be sentenced to 15 years in prison and slapped with a fine of Rs 2.5 million (25 lakh).

Police have initiated an investigation into the case after taking the accused into custody with permission from the Kathmandu District Court.

