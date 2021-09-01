Left Menu

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank, health ministry says

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday. The residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives in the village but carries Jerusalem ID papers, allowing him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details.

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday. Village residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur Al-Tahta, west of the city of Ramallah.

The man was returning from work in Israel when he was shot, they said. The residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives in the village but carries Jerusalem ID papers, allowing him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident. The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has broken out often since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

