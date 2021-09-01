UK wants diplomatic presence in Afghanistan when security improves, Raab says
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he wants the government to have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but it is not possible right now because of the security situation.
"We want to be in a position when the safety and security allows to have a continuity diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but clearly that is not possible right now," Raab told parliament's foreign affairs committee.
