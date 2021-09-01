UK wants diplomatic presence in Afghanistan when security improves, Raab says

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he wants the government to have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but it is not possible right now because of the security situation.

"We want to be in a position when the safety and security allows to have a continuity diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but clearly that is not possible right now," Raab told parliament's foreign affairs committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)