'Prince' from OTA stable gets award

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'Prince', a horse from the stable of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, was awarded a commendation card of the General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command.

'Prince' was part of 11 consecutive passing-out parades at the academy and is 16 years old, said a defence press release.

''For elan, grace and calmness, Prince has always been the best,'' said the release.

The award was pinned on the horse by Lieutenant General MK Das, Commandant, OTA, as per the traditions of the Army, added the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

