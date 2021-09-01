Army horse Prince gets "Commendation Card" for stellar work

The Officers Training Academy here on Wednesday awarded its prized horse 'Prince' the ''General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command Commendation Card'' in recognition of its stellar services. Terming it a proud moment, the OTA said Prince has been part of eleven consecutive Passing Out Parades. The horse has the exclusive distinction of being an ''Adjutant’s Horse'' during the passing out parades and ceremonial events of the academy, a Defence release here said. An Adjutant is a key officer and that position is important in the Army's administrative structure. The sixteen year old horse is the ''most experienced member'' of the horses contingent taking part in the Passing-out-Parades held twice every year. ''Due to his elan, grace and calm behaviour, Prince has always been the best choice for the parade,'' it said.

The award was pinned on the horse by Lt Gen MK Das, Commandant, OTA Chennai as per the rich traditions of Indian Army.

