Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Clara Tauson (Denmark) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands) 4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Martina Trevisan (Italy)

10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 17-Gael Monfils (France) v Steve Johnson (U.S.)

Lauren Davis (U.S.) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada) Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 7-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) (Compiled by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)

