77 kgs of ganja seized in Jharkhand, 2 held

The police on Thursday busted a gang allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics to Nepal with the arrest of two persons and recovered 77 kilograms of ganja from their pickup van in Jharkhand's Simndega district.

In a statement, the district police said the contraband is valued at around Rs 38.50 lakh in the international market. The arrested persons were taking the seized ganja to Nepal from Odisha via Bihar and Jharkhand.

The pickup van tried to flee during a vehicle checking drive at Bolba and police personnel chased and intercepted it, the statement said. The police found the narcotic in a box inside the vehicle and arrested its two occupants who are from Odisha. A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In the last eight months, Simdega police recovered 1721.35 kgs of ganja and arrested 26 smugglers, the statement said.

