Left Menu

77 kgs of ganja seized in Jharkhand, 2 held

The arrested persons were taking the seized ganja to Nepal from Odisha via Bihar and Jharkhand.The pickup van tried to flee during a vehicle checking drive at Bolba and police personnel chased and intercepted it, the statement said. A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.In the last eight months, Simdega police recovered 1721.35 kgs of ganja and arrested 26 smugglers, the statement said.

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:35 IST
77 kgs of ganja seized in Jharkhand, 2 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Thursday busted a gang allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics to Nepal with the arrest of two persons and recovered 77 kilograms of ganja from their pickup van in Jharkhand's Simndega district.

In a statement, the district police said the contraband is valued at around Rs 38.50 lakh in the international market. The arrested persons were taking the seized ganja to Nepal from Odisha via Bihar and Jharkhand.

The pickup van tried to flee during a vehicle checking drive at Bolba and police personnel chased and intercepted it, the statement said. The police found the narcotic in a box inside the vehicle and arrested its two occupants who are from Odisha. A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In the last eight months, Simdega police recovered 1721.35 kgs of ganja and arrested 26 smugglers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021