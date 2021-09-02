Maha: Man opens fire during theft bid in Pune; held

A 47-year-old man allegedly opened fire after breaking into an apartment in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, and was nabbed, police said.

The incident took place in Khadakmal area in the afternoon, when the accused Vitthal Waman Bhole entered a locked flat in a housing society using a cutter to steal valuables and was spotted by the house owner, who returned home around the same time, senior inspector Srihari Bahirat said. The accused opened fire during a scuffle with the flat owner, but the bullet missed the target, the official said. When the man caught hold of him from behind, the accused bit him and ran towards the parking lot and fired another shot, which hit a gate, he said, adding that by this time, people had gathered around and helped catch Bhole.

The accused is a native of Jalgaon and has several cases, including murder, to his name, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)