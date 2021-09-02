Left Menu

Indian and US officials discuss bilateral and regional issues

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:59 IST
Indian and US officials discuss bilateral and regional issues
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue later this month, senior officials from both India and the US exchanged views on a range of regional issues of shared interest and discussed new opportunities to strengthen multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

During the meeting held here on Wednesday at the Joint Secretary level, the officials exchanged views on a range of regional issues of shared interest, including in South Asia, East and Southeast Asia, and the Western Indian Ocean, and identified opportunities for enhanced cooperation on maritime security, regional connectivity, counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The fifth US-India 2+2 Intercessional Dialogue was co-chaired by Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs Dr. Ely Ratner, along with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Ervin Massinga, Joint Secretary Somnath Ghosh from the Indian Defence Ministry, and Joint Secretary Vani Rao of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

“The Dialogue spanned the US–India comprehensive global strategic partnership, including climate, public health, defence, trade, technology and governance,” said Defence Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Martin Meiners in a readout of the call.

With several defence enabling agreements in place, officials committed to driving greater interoperability between the US and Indian militaries, he said.

They also discussed bilateral and multilateral joint service engagements, as well as ways to advance cooperation in new domains, such as space, cyber, and emerging technology areas.

Discussions also drove progress toward operationalising key bilateral initiatives on information-sharing, logistics, defence industrial cooperation, and joint doctrine engagement through liaison exchanges, Meiners said.

“Building on growing bilateral ties, US and Indian officials discussed new opportunities to strengthen multilateral cooperation between the United States, India, and other like-minded partners,” he said.

The Intercessional laid the groundwork for a fruitful 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the coming months, as the United States and India work together to sustain a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

“Ratner expressed his confidence that the United States and India will continue to take their partnership to new heights as they jointly meet the challenges of this century,” Meiners said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021