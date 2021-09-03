Thieves target temple in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have registered an FIR after unidentified people allegedly committed a theft at a temple in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said on Thursday. The miscreants cut an iron grill of a window to enter Raghunath temple and took away a silver “chattar” (umbrella structure), they said.
Following a complaint by Shiv Kumar Tiwari, the priest of the temple, a case was registered under sections 457 (house-trespass to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
