Thieves target temple in Delhi

Police have registered an FIR after unidentified people allegedly committed a theft at a temple in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said on Thursday. The miscreants cut an iron grill of a window to enter Raghunath temple and took away a silver “chattar” (umbrella structure), they said.

Following a complaint by Shiv Kumar Tiwari, the priest of the temple, a case was registered under sections 457 (house-trespass to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)