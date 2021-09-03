Left Menu

Couple arrested from Panipat for killing maid during robbery

A couple was arrested from Panipat on Thursday for allegedly murdering a maid during a robbery in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 07:35 IST
Couple arrested from Panipat for killing maid during robbery
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was arrested from Panipat on Thursday for allegedly murdering a maid during a robbery in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi. The accused have been identified as Anil and Sunita.

As per the police, the maid was killed in Patel Nagar on August 15 during a robbery. The robbers stole cash from an electronic locker. The robbery was committed when she was alone at home as the entire family had gone out for a party. She was attacked with a sharp object, leading to her death. Earlier, another accused named Rahul was arrested from Muzaffarnagar. 40 Lakh rupees in cash have been recovered from the trio, which is now in jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021