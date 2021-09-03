Left Menu

Committee to make RTCs profitable soon: CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:29 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a committee of experts would be constituted shortly to make State Road Transport Corporations financially self-reliant and profitable.

He said he was aware of the difficult situation in RTCs and exuded confidence that it would change for the better.

"While analyzing the cause for the difficult situation in the RTCs, the proposed committee will also suggest measures to make the RTCs profitable and financially self-reliant," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organized by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to felicitate 60 drivers who have rendered accident-free service for 15 years.

He said the need of the hour is for capacity-building of the RTCs by enhancing professionalism and result-oriented approach among the officials and the staff.

"During the COVID-19 crisis at the time of my predecessor B S Yediyurappa, the state government had released Rs 2,300 crores. Now, during my period, we have released Rs 108 crores. The state government is always ready to support the RTCs," he said.

Bommai said no matter what sweeping changes the mass transport system undergoes, buses would continue to remain the most favourite mode of transport of the common man.

"In the changed circumstances owing to the technological revolution, we have proposed to buy 90 electricity-driven buses and the KSRTC has proposed to buy 642 sophisticated buses," he said.

