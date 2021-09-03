Guatemalan prosecutors issue arrest order for former anti-graft attorney Sandoval
Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:51 IST
Guatemalan prosecutors issued an order on Friday to arrest former anti-corruption attorney Juan Francisco Sandoval, a spokesman for the prosecutors said.
Sandoval left the country in July after he was removed by Guatemala's Attorney General as head of the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity.
