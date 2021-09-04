Left Menu

Two car-lifters arrested in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:25 IST
A Special Operations Group (SOG) team and the Masuri town police have arrested two car-lifters and seized 10 luxury cars and 30 engine control modules stolen by them, a police officer said on Saturday here.

Police also recovered an engine with scratched chassis number, two gear boxes and Rs 45,000 from them, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep, also known as Pintu, of Ghaziabad, and Azeem, a resident of Nandnagri in northeast Delhi.

Their accomplices, Waseem, Yakub, Femoo, Imran, Noor Mohammed, Sanjay, and Zahid, are at large. Pradeep and Azeem confessed to stealing and selling over 100 stolen cars and their parts in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Sambhal and Meerut districts of Uttar Pradesh with the help of Sanjay and Zahid.

The two were booked in several cases of car-lifting in UP and Delhi, Raja said.

