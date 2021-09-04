Mumbai: 2 held with 7 pistols, 15 bullets

Two people were arrested from Dadar in Mumbai allegedly with seven country-made pistols and 15 bullets, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell laid a trap near Dadar railway station and apprehended the duo and made the seizure, they added.

The two have been remanded in police custody till Thursday and a probe is underway to unravel the arms network of which they were part, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)