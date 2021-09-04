Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 held with 7 pistols, 15 bullets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:17 IST
Mumbai: 2 held with 7 pistols, 15 bullets
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested from Dadar in Mumbai allegedly with seven country-made pistols and 15 bullets, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell laid a trap near Dadar railway station and apprehended the duo and made the seizure, they added.

The two have been remanded in police custody till Thursday and a probe is underway to unravel the arms network of which they were part, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021