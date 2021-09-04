3 fake visa agents held in Delhi

Three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in forging passports and visas, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mehboob Khan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP; Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Gurgaon; and Saif Bari, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said.

According to police, 99 agents involved in passport or visa forgery cases were arrested by IGI airport police during a special drive in 2020 and 2021.

On August 26, four passengers arrived as deportees from Armenia via Sharjah.

The immigration staff checked their passports and found that they departed from IGI Airport on August 24 for Armenia, but they were refused entry at Yerevan airport on the ground of holding fake visas.

On basis of the complaint from immigration officials, a case was registered and all the four accused were arrested, police said.

“During interrogation, they disclosed that the alleged fake e-visas of Armenia were arranged by agent Bari and each of them paid Rs 1.5 lakh to him. On their instance, Bari was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Vikram Porwal said.

Bari told police that he arranged these fake e-visas with the help of Kumar, following which Kumar was arrested.

Kumar said that he worked as a ticketing agent at Taimur Nagar.

He stated that the visas were provided to him by Khan, who was arrested on Monday, the DCP said.

Khan used to identify people willing to go to foreign countries and allured them for providing visas or passports.

After identifying the person, he used to provide the relevant details to Kumar and Bari for further process of providing fake e-paper visas, police said.

The IGI Airport police arrested 55 agents involved in cheating through passport or visa forgery cases in 2020 and 44 in 2021 till August 31, they added.

