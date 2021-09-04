Left Menu

District Chief Planning Officer nabbed while receiving bribe

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:30 IST
Karimnagar (Telangana) Sept 4 (PTI): A district official was caught red handed by Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths while accepting bribe on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Peddapalli District Chief Planning Officer, Purivarthy Venkata Narayana allegedly demanded Rs.40,000 from a civil contractor for an official favour, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhadraiah said.

The complainant, Budhe Thirupathi, informed the ACB about it, following which a trap was laid and the officer was caught red handed when he demanded and accepted the bribe at his office chambers at Peddapalli this afternoon.

The amount was recovered from him, the DySP said.

''We arrested the Chief Planning Officer and produced him before the ACB Special Court at Karimnagar today'', Bhadraiah said.

