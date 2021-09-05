Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea capital Conakry -Reuters witness

Heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital Conakry on Sunday morning, while convoys of armored vehicles and trucks carrying soldiers patrolled the streets, a Reuters witness said and videos shared on social media showed. A military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighborhood, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace.

A senior government official said President Alpha Conde was unharmed but gave no further details. A witness told Reuters he saw a civilian with gunshot wounds. Footage shared on social media, which Reuters was not immediately able to verify, showed heavy gunfire ringing out over the city, and vehicles full of soldiers approaching the central bank, close to the palace.

A Reuters reporter saw two convoys of armored vehicles and pick-up trucks heading towards Conakry Autonomous Port, also near the palace. The convoy was accompanied by a white vehicle that appeared to be an ambulance. Guinea has witnessed sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold, and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

In October the 83-year-old won a third term in office in an election marked by violent protests in which dozens of people were killed.

