President Kovind arrives in Goa
President Ram Nath Kovind was received by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on his arrival here on Sunday.
The President will be presenting the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a function at INS Hansa at Dabolim on September 6.
President Kovind will also be attending the Diamond Jubilee celebration of INS Hansa on September 6, which is going to be held at INS Hansa. (ANI)
