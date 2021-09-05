SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, TEA-Day 4
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.
India 1st Innings: 191 England 1st Innings: 290 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3) Rohit Sharma c C Woakes b O Robinson 127 KL Rahul c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46 Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61 Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0 Rishabh Pant (wk) c and b Moeen 50 Shardul Thakur c Craig Overton b Root 60 Umesh Yadav batting 13 Jasprit Bumrah batting 19 Extras (lb 8) 8 Total (8 wickets, 144 Overs) 445 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312, 7-412, 8-414.
Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-105-2, Chris Woakes 30-8-72-2, Craig Overton 16-3-49-0, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vaughan questions lack of intervention by 'all-powerful' England coach Silverwood in Lord's Test
Hurricane Henri could hit land in southern New England, Long Island -NHC
Cricket-England's Buttler might skip Ashes series in Australia
Hurricane Henri nears Eastern Long Island and Southern New England, NHC says
1971 series win in England lifted spirits of Indian cricket in huge manner: Ravi Shastri