SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, TEA-Day 4

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.

India 1st Innings: 191 England 1st Innings: 290 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3) Rohit Sharma c C Woakes b O Robinson 127 KL Rahul c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46 Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61 Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0 Rishabh Pant (wk) c and b Moeen 50 Shardul Thakur c Craig Overton b Root 60 Umesh Yadav batting 13 Jasprit Bumrah batting 19 Extras (lb 8) 8 Total (8 wickets, 144 Overs) 445 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312, 7-412, 8-414.

Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-105-2, Chris Woakes 30-8-72-2, Craig Overton 16-3-49-0, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1.

