West Africa bloc demands return to constitutional order in Guinea

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 06-09-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 01:11 IST
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday demanded a return to constitutional order in Guinea and threatened to impose sanctions after special forces soldiers apparently ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde.

A statement by current ECOWAS chairman, Ghana's President Nana Akuffo-Addo, condemned what it called "an attempted coup," and demanded the immediate and unconditional liberation of Conde, who was detained by the soldiers.

