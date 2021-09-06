West Africa bloc demands return to constitutional order in Guinea

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday demanded a return to constitutional order in Guinea and threatened to impose sanctions after special forces soldiers apparently ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde.

A statement by current ECOWAS chairman, Ghana's President Nana Akuffo-Addo, condemned what it called "an attempted coup," and demanded the immediate and unconditional liberation of Conde, who was detained by the soldiers.

