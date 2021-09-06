West Africa bloc demands return to constitutional order in Guinea
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 06-09-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 01:11 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday demanded a return to constitutional order in Guinea and threatened to impose sanctions after special forces soldiers apparently ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde.
A statement by current ECOWAS chairman, Ghana's President Nana Akuffo-Addo, condemned what it called "an attempted coup," and demanded the immediate and unconditional liberation of Conde, who was detained by the soldiers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition parties condemn AP govt's decision on offline government orders
10 dead, dozens injured in road crash in southern Ghana: official
India condemns terror attack in Mali
EDMC panel passes resolution condemning 'discriminatory behaviour' of Delhi govt
UK's Johnson condemns 'barbaric' Kabul attack