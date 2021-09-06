Standard Chartered arranges $1.1 bln financing for Angola water project
The funding is made up of two loans - a $910 million facility supported by a partial World Bank guarantee, and $165 million backed by France's export credit agency. The project aims to improve access to drinking water for the capital's over 2 million residents.
Standard Chartered said on Monday that it had arranged $1.1 billion of financing to the Angolan government for a water supply project that will serve its capital Luanda. The funding is made up of two loans - a $910 million facility supported by a partial World Bank guarantee, and $165 million backed by France's export credit agency.
The project aims to improve access to drinking water for the capital's over 2 million residents. The financing will be used for investments in water production, transmission and distribution facilities, including a water treatment plant, storage facilities and new networks, Standard Chartered said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Bank
- Standard Chartered
- Johannesburg
- France
ALSO READ
World Bank and Tonga sign new agreement for stronger partnership
World Bank pauses disbursements in Afghanistan -spokesperson
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam
World Bank approves $103.4million for Ghana to reverse land degradation
World Bank approves US$30m project in Marshall Islands to expand internet access