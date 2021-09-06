Left Menu

Standard Chartered arranges $1.1 bln financing for Angola water project

The funding is made up of two loans - a $910 million facility supported by a partial World Bank guarantee, and $165 million backed by France's export credit agency. The project aims to improve access to drinking water for the capital's over 2 million residents.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:46 IST
Standard Chartered arranges $1.1 bln financing for Angola water project
Representative image

Standard Chartered said on Monday that it had arranged $1.1 billion of financing to the Angolan government for a water supply project that will serve its capital Luanda. The funding is made up of two loans - a $910 million facility supported by a partial World Bank guarantee, and $165 million backed by France's export credit agency.

The project aims to improve access to drinking water for the capital's over 2 million residents. The financing will be used for investments in water production, transmission and distribution facilities, including a water treatment plant, storage facilities and new networks, Standard Chartered said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021