Qatar's Emir discusses Afghanistan with U.S. secretaries of state and defense
Qatar's ruling Emir and the visiting U.S. secretaries of state and defense discussed developments in Afghanistan and efforts to enhance security there, the emir's court said on Monday.
The Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after their arrival in Doha earlier in the day.
The visit came with Washington seeking support for the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and build a consensus among allies on how to respond to the new Islamist rulers.
