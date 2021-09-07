Left Menu

Islamic State says it carried out Sunday's attack on Iraqi police near Kiruk, killing 10

Islamic State militants on Monday claimed responsibility for an overnight attack on Sunday on a guard post near the city of Kirkuk that police sources said killed 10 Iraqi policemen and wounded four. Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.

Reuters | Kirkuk | Updated: 07-09-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 02:29 IST
Islamic State says it carried out Sunday's attack on Iraqi police near Kiruk, killing 10
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Islamic State militants on Monday claimed responsibility for an overnight attack on Sunday on a guard post near the city of Kirkuk that police sources said killed 10 Iraqi policemen and wounded four. Islamic State, whose militants are active in the area, claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq News Agency on Telegram.

The sources said the attackers clashed for two hours with police stationed at a village in the town of Rashad, 30 km (18 miles) southwest of Kirkuk. Militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, the sources said.

Separately, at least three Iraqi soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Sunday when gunmen attacked an army checkpoint southeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said. Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021