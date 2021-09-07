Left Menu

Maha: Man held for stealing auto-rickshaws in Thane; 7 vehicles seized

The accused allegedly used to steal parked auto-rickshaws just for fun, the official said, adding that the man would drive the vehicles and later abandon them after the fuel got exhausted.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:07 IST
Maha: Man held for stealing auto-rickshaws in Thane; 7 vehicles seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws and seized seven vehicles from his possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Following several complaints of auto-rickshaw thefts in Thane, the police launched a probe into it and nabbed the accused, identified as Ajay Awhad, from the Kalwa area here on Sunday.

The police seized seven vehicles collectively worth over Rs 8 lakh from him, the official from Kalwa police station said. The accused allegedly used to steal parked auto-rickshaws ''just for fun'', the official said, adding that the man would drive the vehicles and later abandon them after the fuel got exhausted. Out of the seven vehicles seized from the accused, five were stolen from Kalwa and two from Rabale in neighboring Navi Mumbai, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021