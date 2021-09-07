Maha: Man held for stealing auto-rickshaws in Thane; 7 vehicles seized
The accused allegedly used to steal parked auto-rickshaws just for fun, the official said, adding that the man would drive the vehicles and later abandon them after the fuel got exhausted.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws and seized seven vehicles from his possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
Following several complaints of auto-rickshaw thefts in Thane, the police launched a probe into it and nabbed the accused, identified as Ajay Awhad, from the Kalwa area here on Sunday.
The police seized seven vehicles collectively worth over Rs 8 lakh from him, the official from Kalwa police station said. The accused allegedly used to steal parked auto-rickshaws ''just for fun'', the official said, adding that the man would drive the vehicles and later abandon them after the fuel got exhausted. Out of the seven vehicles seized from the accused, five were stolen from Kalwa and two from Rabale in neighboring Navi Mumbai, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Rabale
- Ajay Awhad
- Navi Mumbai
- Thane
- Kalwa
ALSO READ
Man arrested for enslaving tribal who died by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar
Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt for neglecting farmers issues
Maharashtra: Union Minister Narayan Rane booked for 'derogatory remarks' against Uddhav Thackeray
Union minister Narayan Rane gets bail from Mahad court hours after being arrested for remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Police.