Jijamata Samadhi in Maha's Raigad to undergo chemical conservation: ASI official

The 'samadhi' (resting place-shrine) of Rajmata Jijabai Shahaji Bhosale in Maharashtra's Raigad district, some 350 kilometres from here, will undergo chemical conservation once the monsoon ends to primarily remove fungal growth on the stone structure of the monument, a senior Archeological Survey of India official said on Tuesday. Deputy Superintending Archeological Chemist Shrikant Misra, based in Aurangabad, told PTI the ASI had decided to take up the conservation work of the samadhi situated in Pachad below Raigad Fort.

''The work will include cleaning and chemical conservation of the walls around the samadhi as well as the main structure. Work will begin in full swing after the monsoon ends and will continue for around a month,'' Misra said.

''Fungus or algae damages the surface of the monument, so during the conservation process, we give it a protective layer of water-repellent resin to prevent fungal growth. The whole work is estimated to cost Rs 8-10 lakh,'' he explained.

Misra also informed that the ASI will undertake 'clay pack treatment' of the elevated surface where the casket containing the relics of Goa's patron saint Francis Xavier is placed, adding that the work will begin after the monsoons and will go on for some 45 days.

